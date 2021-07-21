Home
New Orleans mayor to announce plans to fight virus surge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are set to announce plans Wednesday to address a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the city. Mayor...
Crawfish Season extended at Indian Bayou
HENDERSON LAKE - In response to higher than...
Firefighters battle flames of fast-moving Dixie Fire from roof of moving train
BUTTE COUNTY, California - This week wildfires continue...
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Drier trend coming soon
Today is the rainiest day in the 7-day forecast. That means we will dry out soon. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Showers and storms...
Tuesday Evening Forecast: soggy summer pattern to change soon
Wet weather will hold on for another 24...
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding
Some areas have already seen an estimated 3...
Sports
Milwaukee Bucks win NBA title game over Phoenix
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first team title in 50 years behind a 50 point performance from one of the games emerging superstars. Giannis Antentokounmpo...
SEC commissioner says games won't be rescheduled over COVID this fall
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday that the...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
Tons of questions surround Guy Mistretta in his...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
