Group claims it has enough signatures to trigger recall vote for LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS - Those behind a campaign seeking a recall vote for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell claim they have enough signatures to trigger the special...
Car fire on I-10 halts traffic heading into New Orleans
SORRENTO - A burning vehicle brought traffic to...
NOPD officer reassigned after throwing woman on the ground outside of Popeye's
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans police officer...
Monday PM Forecast: warm and windy week ahead
The weather story over the next several days will be warm temperatures. Some records could fall before the week is over. Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and sunny for the week
Temperatures will keep climbing for Mardi Gras. ...
Sunday PM Forecast: More sunshine and warmer temps for the workweek
All outdoor festivities are a go for the...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball sweeps Western Michigan, winning game 3 9-2
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team completed the sweep on Sunday over Western Michigan after another solid performance from the Tigers pitching staff. Freshmen Chase...
Pitching and defense shines as No. 18 LSU softball tallies two wins Saturday in Tiger Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 18 LSU’s pitching...
LSU basketball loses 14th straight game, falls to South Carolina 82-73
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball lost their 14th...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday PM Forecast: warm and windy week ahead
