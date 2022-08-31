Home
City-Parish says it plans to fund $1.6B Storm Water Management Plan with grants
BAKER - Derrick Smith's home in Baker is the only one on his street that floods. "Water comes up, rises, comes through my house through...
West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over construction projects
PORT ALLEN - With multiple construction projects planned...
One person killed in car wreck on White Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: many to get a short break from the rain
A weak front will settle near the Louisiana Coast leading to fewer showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Deep, tropical moisture will usher in another wet pattern...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Get outside and enjoy the sunshine before rain returns this weekend
Get your yardwork done before Friday. Showers will...
Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front reaches area Wednesday
Slightly drier air in the atmosphere will cut...
Sports
Tickets for LSU season opener against Florida State sold out
NEW ORLEANS - Four days ahead of the season opening football game, tickets for the LSU and Florida State football game at the Superdome have sold...
Former Southern offensive lineman and White Castle native Ja'Tyre Carter makes Bears 53 man roster
White Castle native and former Southern offensive lineman...
WATCH: Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend
NEW ORLEANS - Crews are putting the finishing...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
