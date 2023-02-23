Home
Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to become gun sanctuary
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Gun violence around the country has prompted action on a local level. Federal and state laws are changing, prompting Livingston Parish to...
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't confirm if he's entering race
BATON ROUGE - Four major Republican candidates have...
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
PORT ALLEN - High school playoffs will start...
Thursday PM Forecast: dense fog and continued warmth
On Thursday, a new record highest low temperature was set as thermometers stayed at 70 degrees, above the former record of 68. The afternoon saw a...
Thursday AM Forecast: This could be a record breaking hot stretch
We could be in for a record hot...
Inside The Weather: Weather Modification
While meteorologists are tasked with predicting the...
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
PORT ALLEN - High school playoffs will start tomorrow, and Port Allen is looking to win their fourth straight state title, and a big reason for...
No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt 82-63
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team...
LSU women's basketball projected as 2 seed in NCAA tournament
INDIANAPOLIS - If the season ended today, South...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
