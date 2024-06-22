Home
News
Shooting at grocery store in Arkansas kills 3 and wounds 10 others, police say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooter who opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas left the store and parked cars riddled with bullet...
St. George schedules swearing in for Transition District; to vote on tapping revenue earmarked for parish
ST. GEORGE — Additional members of St. George's...
2MAD: 'Camp Conquer' helps kids tackle bereavement, coping with loss of loved ones
In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Near-record temperatures, with even hotter feels-like values
Near-record heat is coming to town over the weekend. Factor in the humidity, and feels-like temperatures will inch closer to Heat Advisory thresholds. Tonight &...
Friday AM Forecast: "heat dome" dominates the forecast the next several days
The active weather pattern is over and that...
Thursday PM Forecast: heat index to climb well over 100 through Sunday
The remnants of Alberto will rain out over...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU hosts top recruits in Friday Night Lights camp
BATON ROUGE - Top LSU recruits showed up to the Tigers' Friday Night Lights camp. LSU commit and top overall recruit in the class of...
$$$ Best Bets: An all-SEC showdown in the College World Series Finals $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for...
Augustus to be officially inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Saturday
NATCHITOCHES - Seimone Augustus will be a member...
Additional Links
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: Severe hearing loss can lead to dementia, cochlear implants may help
BATON ROUGE — Recent studies have shown a strong link between hearing loss and cognitive decline. Severe hearing loss can make the risk of cognitive decline...
Thursday's Health Report: Summer activities for kids should exercise both mind and body
BATON ROUGE — Kids have been out of...
Wednesday's Health Report: How an active workstation can help you move more, think better
BATON ROUGE — New research shows an active...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Best Bets
Sports News
Sports Team
Sports Video
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Investigative Unit
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Daily Health Report
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Community
Dog Days of Summer
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Near-record temperatures, with even hotter feels-like values
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days