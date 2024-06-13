Home
Louisiana Supreme Court reopens window for lawsuits over past childhood sexual abuse
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court reopened the "lookback window" in child sexual abuse cases, saying victims can pursue claims against purported perpetrators regardless of...
Baton Rouge Police searching for man suspected of using counterfeit money at Airline convenience store
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge...
Kidnapped girl dead; sibling found with suspect in Mississippi after mom is killed in Loranger
LORANGER — A 3-year-old girl missing from her...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: after near record warmth, tropical moisture increases rain chances
The two big stories to watch in weather will be the near record warmth to end the workweek and the potential for tropical moisture to increase...
Thursday AM Forecast: Hottest days of week yet to come, Rain returns on Father's Day
We will conclude the workweek and head into...
Wednesday PM Forecast: The heat kicking into high gear
The heat kicks into high gear through the...
Sports
Atlanta Falcons forfeit fifth-round pick, fined for tampering with Kirk Cousins
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft on Thursday for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering rules prior to...
Netflix releases trailer for 'Receiver' docuseries featuring LSU legend Justin Jefferson
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU Tiger and current...
Saints free agent wide receiver signings adjusting well to culture
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints completed their...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report: Emergency medicine professional recommends learning, understanding CPR
BATON ROUGE — If you don't know how to do CPR, now is a good time to learn. According to the Red Cross, immediate CPR...
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
