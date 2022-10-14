Home
Deputies looking for missing St. Helena man after finding his abandoned vehicle
ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing Loranger man after they found his vehicle abandoned in another town. The St. Helena Parish...
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder...
Police: 16-year-old arrested after allegedly killing teen in midday shooting outside BR grocery store
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old allegedly shot and...
Friday PM Forecast: warm weekend followed by a chilly week
Dry and warm weather is anticipated for the upcoming weekend. A strong cold front will usher in big changes next week. Next 24 Hours: Another...
How does weather impact mosquitoes?
What is your favorite thing about fall? ...
Friday AM Forecast: Big cool down coming next week
Temperatures will be warm and comfortable this weekend...
Southern and Grambling chosen to compete in NBA's 2023 HBCU Classic
NEW YORK - The Southern University and Grambling State University's men's basketball teams have been selected to compete in the second annual NBA HBCU Classic in...
Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the...
Ascension Catholic's twin connection helping Bulldogs to 4-2 start
DONALDSONVILLE - Bryce and Brooks Leonard have a...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
