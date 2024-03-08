Home
News
'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
TOKYO (AP) — Akira Toriyama, the creator of the best-selling Dragon Ball and other popular anime who influenced Japanese comics, has died, his studio said Friday....
Baton Rouge reproductive rights advocate sits in audience for State of the Union
BATON ROUGE - President Joe Biden addressed the...
Southern men's basketball defeats Alabama State 65-57
ALABAMA - Southern men's basketball defeated Alabama State...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms later today could impact outdoor activities
Showers and thunderstorms later today could put a damper on Friday afternoon and evening plans. Thankfully, the rest of the weekend will be much drier and...
Thursday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday, a few could be strong
The next impact to the Capital Area will...
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry today, Storms arrive tomorrow
Besides some additional clouds, today will be very...
Sports
Southern men's basketball defeats Alabama State 65-57
ALABAMA - Southern men's basketball defeated Alabama State Thursday 65-57 in one of their last games of the season thanks to a stellar game from guard...
Southern women's basketball defeats Alabama State 61-49
BATON ROUGE - Southern University defeated Alabama State...
WATCH: Brian Kelly discusses player leadership, Harold Perkins' role after spring practice
Watch Brian Kelly's first press conference after spring...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
