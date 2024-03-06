Home
HVAC malfunction sparks fire at building off Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE - A fire off Airline Highway was caused by an HVAC malfunction Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 8000 block...
Former Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy appointed as New Roads Police chief
NEW ROADS - A former Pointe Coupee Parish...
Two juveniles shot on Laurel Street near Greyhound Bus Station
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were hurt in...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A few nice days before storm chances return
After a stormy start to the week, Wednesday and Thursday will be very nice days with sunshine and warm temperatures. By Friday, more storms arrive to...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Brief pause in rainfall, next system arrives Friday
Drier conditions take over for a couple of...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Scattered storms today, Another system arrives on Friday
Scattered storms will be around early today with...
LSU women's basketball receives two prestigious SEC honors - Who made the team?
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese. The best player in the SEC. Reese was named the SEC's Player of the Year, LSU women's basketball announced Tuesday...
Southern men's and women's basketball win on senior night
BATON ROUGE - Both Southern basketball squads picked...
LSU guard Jalen Cook suspended from men's basketball team
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball coach Matt...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 5, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
