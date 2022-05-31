Home
2 On Your Side
News
Several area waterparks still searching for lifeguards
BATON ROUGE - Popular summer area water parks are having trouble hiring enough staff. For some, it means a delayed opening, while others are stretched thin....
Man burglarized food truck, stole $5K worth of equipment
BATON ROUGE - A business is trying to...
Mayor Broome says East Baton Rouge is 'ready' for hurricane season
BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's message was...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: Quick afternoon showers, Watching the tropics
Showers quickly moving in and out this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : As the sun begins to...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Isolated showers locally, Watching the tropics
There will be plenty of sunshine for your...
Meteor showers possible overnight May 30th
You might want your eyes on the skies...
Sports
Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed
HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team heard their name called on Monday, earning their first NCAA tournament bid since 2017. The Lions won the Southland Conference...
LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed
The LSU baseball team will start NCAA postseason...
LSU baseball hitting the road for the NCAA Tournament, Tigers fail to host regional
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team will...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
