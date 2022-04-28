Home
2 On Your Side
News
LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Houston Texans
LAS VEGAS - Only one Tiger was selected in the first round of tonight's NFL draft, as cornerback Derek Stingley is selected by the Houston Texans...
Top-ranking troopers say State Police tried to cover up Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE - Two of the highest-ranking troopers...
Security ramping up at McKinley High School following brutal fight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Police cars and extra security...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: southeast winds bring weather transition to end week
The final weekend of April will feel much more like late May. Get ready for warmth and returning humidity. Next 24 Hours: Despite mainly clear...
Thursday AM Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable humidity again today
More sunshine and low humidity is coming your...
Excitement in the sky as space rocks blast through atmopshere
Many across southeast Louisiana have been reporting "fireballs"...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Houston Texans
LAS VEGAS - Only one Tiger was selected in the first round of tonight's NFL draft, as cornerback Derek Stingley is selected by the Houston Texans...
Channel 2's NFL Mock Draft
LAS VEGAS - Thursday is going to be...
Suns smoke Pelicans in playoff game five in Phoenix
After being embarrassed on the road in New...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
SEARCH
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: southeast winds bring weather transition to end week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days