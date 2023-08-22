Home
News
BRPD officer previously arrested in child sex crime investigation back in custody for third-degree rape
BATON ROUGE - A BRPD officer arrested for one count of sexual battery and released on a bond of $800 has been re-arrested for rape. ...
Woman who arrived home to see her yard in flames Monday asking others to be mindful of what can start fires
ZACHARY - A woman returning home on Monday...
WBRSO: Woman jumps from deputy's car into Mississippi River after being rescued from domestic situation
BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: challenging records, missing rain
To end the workweek, the heat dome will dominate. Many record high temperatures could be broken and the building drought will mean critical fire conditions continue....
List: Summer of 2023 Heat Records
Without even glancing at the record books, you...
Tuesday AM Forecast: tropical moisture moving away, triple digits to rule
With the big ridge of high pressure,...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman
LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, has filed for a restraining order after he claims a woman...
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason...
LSU's Latanna Stone falls to Auburn's Megan Schofill in US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – A magical week of golf...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
SEARCH
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: excessive heat and fire danger
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days