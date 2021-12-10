Home
Parish officials offer reward in repeated street sign theft
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - There is more livestock on Little Italy Road near Livonia than people, but for some reason, the road sign keeps disappearing. ...
City parish gets millions to fix stormwater drainage issues
BATON ROUGE - Residents like Brad Weems are...
Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens finished...
Hurricane Ida resources
Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms, sharp temperature drop start weekend
Friday morning shattered an old record warm low temperature in Baton Rouge at 72 degrees. The previous mark was 68 degrees in 2007. Then in the...
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures are already breaking records today
Temperatures this morning are breaking records and we...
Thursday PM Forecast: first some records could fall, then temperatures
A record high-low and record high could both...
Sports
Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens finished the deal in their quest for a state title. Having been turned away at previous chances, the Kittens...
Saints face Jets, look to end first 5-game skid under Payton
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It has been...
Jake Flint tabbed to replace Tommy Moffitt as Tiger strength coordinator
Jake Flint has been named as the newest...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
