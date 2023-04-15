Home
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
BATON ROUGE - LSU has been in the spotlight of collegiate sports recently, excelling in multiple programs and keeping fans excited. “Our sports program has...
Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese
HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind...
Man attempted to hide gun in quesadilla during traffic stop
PICAYUNE - A man was arrested Friday afternoon...
Saturday PM Forecast: More rain on the way tonight
The SECOND round of rain will move in overnight. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : A fter the intense...
Saturday AM: Several rounds of showers and storms
Most people will see rain today, stay connected...
FLOOD WATCH in effect Saturday into Sunday
A ***FLOOD WATCH*** will be in effect from...
Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese
HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind month to the Southeastern baseball team as the Lions had lost seven out of eight games. But the...
No. 1 LSU Baseball comes back in game three to beat Kentucky 7-6
BATON ROUGE - LSU won the series over...
No. 1 LSU baseball loses game 2 to Kentucky 13-10
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't a great day...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 10, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
