Two planes collide during airshow in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black...
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital...
LSU football stumbles, but squeaks out 13-10 win at Arkansas
The LSU Tiger offense was as cold as...
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: We will see a BIG cool down starting today
Strong cold front making its way through the area this morning. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight : Some showers...
Friday PM Forecast: strong cold front blows in tonight
A cold front will move through with a...
Friday AM Forecast: Temperatures will fall this weekend
Are you ready for the 30s this weekend?...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU football stumbles, but squeaks out 13-10 win at Arkansas
The LSU Tiger offense was as cold as the temperature at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday morning, as the 34-degree start may have kept everyone wishing...
Snow dusts Arkansas stadium ahead of LSU kickoff Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Grounds crews worked early Saturday...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week: 10 NFL | 11 CFB
BATON ROUGE - We went 4 and 1...
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Pat's Coats for Kids
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: We will see a BIG cool down starting today
