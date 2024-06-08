Home
News
Plaquemine woman and son accused of obstruction after killing of her brother
PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine Police accused a woman and her son of obstruction-related charges after the woman's brother was found shot dead. Jail records show Sammie...
Longtime St. George fire official retiring after more than 42 years
BATON ROUGE — The chief of operations for...
New truck unveiled at Ponchatoula called 'Swiss Army Knife' of fire trucks
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Fire Department has taken...
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: stay hydrated if outside this weekend, rain gear needed next week
This weekend will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 90's. That pattern will change next week, in the form of daily thunderstorm...
Friday PM Forecast: near record highs this weekend, rain returns next week
The "heat dome" is in full effect across...
Friday AM Forecast: Temps soar as 'Heat Dome' moves over Louisiana this weekend
Make sure to get outside and enjoy the...
Sports
Jayden Daniels is adjusting well to the NFL during Commanders' OTAs
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jayden Daniels is officially a pro after being selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the work is only beginning after...
LSU second baseman Steven Milam invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman second baseman Steven...
LSU running back John Emery Jr. withdraws from transfer portal to stay at LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU running back John Emery...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
