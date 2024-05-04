Home
News
Two people killed in separate crashes overnight
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two people were killed in separate crashes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes, according to Louisiana State Police. Police say William Edwards...
No. 10 LSU softball defeats, shuts out Liberty 4-0 in first game of series
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and humid with isolated storms this weekend
The weekend will feature the return of temperatures in the upper 80's with lots of humidity around. Thunderstorms will also be on the table, but will...
Friday PM Forecast: Spotty to isolated storms over the weekend
Although the greatest chance of rain is behind...
Friday AM Forecast: More rain to end workweek, Sunny and much warmer days on the way
More rain expected around the Capital Region today...
Sports
LSU baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after four-run inning
BATON ROUGE - LSU gained an important win over No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to the top. ...
No. 10 LSU softball defeats, shuts out Liberty 4-0 in first game of series
BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU softball defeated...
$$$ Best Bets: The 150th Kentucky Derby! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and humid with isolated storms this weekend
