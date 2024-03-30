Home
One dead, one critically injured after house fire in St. Amant
ST. AMANT - One person died and another is critically injured after a house on Kelli Drive near St. Amant Middle School caught fire early Saturday...
Livingston Parish land dispute decision worries homeowners on La Trace Road
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Neighbors in Livingston Parish have...
LSU women's basketball takes on UCLA in Sweet 16 match-up on WBRZ
ALBANY, NY - The LSU women’s basketball team...
Saturday PM Forecast: No problems weather wise this Easter weekend
The string of warm and dry days will continue all weekend long. Some slight changes are on the horizon as our next cold front will pass...
Friday PM Forecast: Dry this weekend, some clouds return
Great weather will continue into the weekend, but...
Friday AM Forecast: Warm with addition of clouds this weekend
Expect dry and warm conditions all Easter Weekend!...
LSU women's basketball takes on UCLA in Sweet 16 match-up on WBRZ
ALBANY, NY - The LSU women’s basketball team will seek its second straight Elite Eight berth hoping for a win in their Sweet 16 match-up with...
Southern baseball wins fourth straight SWAC game
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team picked...
LSU Softball secures series with game two win over Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball took...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 30, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
