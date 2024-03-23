Home
News
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133...
LSU women's basketball to play on WBRZ on Sunday in NCAA 2nd Round game
BATON ROUGE - After opening up with a...
Two LSU students shot at conference in Augusta, Georgia entomology community rallies together
BATON ROUGE - A group of LSU entomology...
Saturday AM Forecast: A beautiful weekend, followed by storms next week
The weather will give us no grief over the weekend, so outdoor events will go on without any issues. However, our next round of rain arrives...
Friday PM Forecast: quiet first weekend of spring before next storm threat
Weather will be very cooperative for outdoor events...
Friday AM Forecast: Storms today ahead of a very nice weekend
Numerous thunderstorms early Friday will become more spotty...
Sports
LSU women's basketball to play on WBRZ on Sunday in NCAA 2nd Round game
BATON ROUGE - After opening up with a hard fought win in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, the LSU women's basketball team will take the court...
FINAL: No. 5 LSU defeats No. 8 Florida 6-1 at first SEC home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU took the first game...
FINAL: LSU women's basketball defeats Rice 70-60 in first round of NCAA Tournament
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Rice...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 22, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
