Police make arrest after December armed robbery of ATM
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of one man for his participation in a robbery of a Regions Bank ATM back...
Proposed bill would grant student media organizations access to free public records
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state rep. is...
EBR school members choose route for finding new school board leadership
BATON ROUGE - In January, the East Baton...
Saturday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier for the weekend
After the storm system yesterday, we are looking much cooler and drier this weekend. Highs will be running generally in the upper 60's to near 70...
Friday PM Forecast: Severe threat over, now looking forward to a nice weekend
Rain will taper off on Friday night,...
UPDATE: Severe weather threat winding down
7:00 PM Update - Spotty to isolated thundershowers...
Sports
FINAL: No. 3 LSU softball defeats No. 21 Kentucky 6-2
LEXINGTON - No. 3 LSU softball defeated No. 21 Kentucky 6-2 in their first SEC game of the season. LSU led for most of the...
FINAL: No. 3 LSU baseball defeats Xavier 4-0
BATON ROUGE - A little rain delay didn't...
No. 3 LSU gymnastics wins Podium Challenge at River Center with final score of 198.425
BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU gymnastics won...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
