Two killed after two-vehicle crash in Port Allen Saturday morning
PORT ALLEN - Two people died after a two-vehicle crash on US 190 at South Winterville Road in Port Allen around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. ...
Look back at bills passing through Louisiana's state legislature during special session on crime
BATON ROUGE - During the first week of...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Airline Highway, in stable condition
BATON ROUGE - One person was struck by...
Saturday AM Forecast: Amazing weather in store for the weekend
You could not ask for much better weather this weekend. There is going to be plentiful sunshine, highs in the upper 70's, and no chance of...
Friday PM Forecast: great outdoor weather this weekend, warmer next week
We’re setting up for what may be one...
Friday AM Forecast: Clearing skies this morning, Sunny and warm weekend ahead
Clearing skies Friday morning will give way to...
Sports
No. 3 LSU baseball loses first game of the season 5-2 to Stony Brook
BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU suffered their first loss of the season against Stony Brook Friday afternoon. Stony Brook and LSU both scored two...
Fans storm court after LSU Men's Basketball beats Kentucky 75-74
BATON ROUGE - LSU defeated No. 17 Kentucky...
LSU women's basketball goes on road and dominates Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU women's basketball...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
