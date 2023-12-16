Home
News
Homicide detectives on scene off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives are at the scene of a potential homicide near Great Smokey Avenue, according to officials. Officials say homicide detectives...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States experienced a...
After Siegen barricades proven to be effective, councilman pushes for more on O'Neal underpass
BATON ROUGE - The I-12 underpass at O'Neal...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Showers and some storms likely today
Current radar currently shows numerous to widespread showers back to our west. These should start to impact the capital area around 9-10am. Today & Tonight...
Friday PM Forecast: Next storm system on its way, rain is likely tomorrow
Numerous showers and storms will be possible tomorrow...
Friday AM Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy today, Wet and breezy tomorrow
Above average temperatures, gusty winds, and mainly dry...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that Terrence Graves will be the new head coach of the Jaguars. Graves, who has been serving...
Jayden Daniels takes home the Heisman
NEW YORK – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has...
Catholic dominates Acadiana to win fifth state championship
NEW ORLEANS - Catholic High School has another...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec. 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BRCC'S basketball team delivers presents and spreads cheer at Baton Rouge schools
BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading cheer and recently the BRCC basketball team took a break from the court...
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of...
Central Intermediate school is getting a new playground
BATON ROUGE - Central community members held a...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Showers and some storms likely today
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days