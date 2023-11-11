Home
News
Michael Thomas arrested by Kenner P.D., Saints player charged with simple battery
KENNER, La. — Saints player Michael Thomas was arrested Friday night in Jefferson Parish after Kenner Police said Thomas threw a brick and shoved a man,...
LSU men's basketball gives up go-ahead three pointer with 1.2 seconds left, loses 68-66 to Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - LSU lost Friday night 68-66...
Gunfire off Government Street draws police presence Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A shooting took place Friday...
Saturday AM Forecast: Dreary, but nowhere close to a washout for gameday
Whether you’re tailgating or out at Veterans Day ceremonies, the dreary weather pattern will remain in place. Although some will be dodging patchy areas of light...
Friday PM Forecast: Navigating areas of light rain into Veterans Day
The rain gear may come in handy over...
Friday AM Forecast: Rain returns to SE Louisiana, scattered showers expected all weekend
Grab an umbrella this morning as a cold...
Sports
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games on Friday, defying a warning from...
LSU women's basketball wins home opener over Queens 112-55; raises championship banner at half
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Queens...
Zydeco jersey auction begins taking bids Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - As the team's "Military Appreciation...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting ready to announce the next installment of the Baton Rouge Symphony's "Great Performer Series." Just days earlier, she...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Saturday AM Forecast: Dreary, but nowhere close to a washout for gameday
