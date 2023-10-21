Home
News
Louisiana U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announces bid for Speaker of the House
BATON ROUGE - Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's fourth congressional district, announced his bid for Speaker of the House Saturday morning. Johnson...
Ascension Parish Schools narrows options for redistricting, says decision could come Nov. 7
PRAIRIEVILLE - Leaders with Ascension Parish Schools say...
Five police chief candidates to be interviewed Monday, some will be eliminated
BATON ROUGE - A committee tasked with helping...
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Clouds will move into the area later today, moisture will be too limited for any rainfall
High temperatures today are gonna be well above average and we could hit 90 degrees. Clouds are going to move in this afternoon and stick around...
Friday PM Forecast: Near-record highs leading up to LSU homecoming
We aren’t necessarily done with the 90s just...
Friday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures return just in time for the weekend
Above average temperatures are making their way back...
Sports
WATCH: Kim Mulkey opens up about her health scare, LSU's new talent and handling all the noise
BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble to talk about her offseason heart surgery, all the...
LSU board unanimously approves new contract for Coach Jay Johnson
BATON ROUGE - LSU approved a new contract...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Chad Elzy Jr.
BATON ROUGE- The Fans' Choice Player of the...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Community
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a breast cancer survivor. In March of 2018, just weeks before her birthday, Allyson went to have an annual...
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
