Home
News
Saturday marks deadline for voter registration
BATON ROUGE - Saturday, Sept. 23, is the deadline to register to vote ahead of the Fall elections. Those who are not yet registered can...
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 7 Albany 43,...
LSU Transit bus drivers threaten to walk off job if they weren't paid, company says issue is resolved
BATON ROUGE - Friday is payday for the...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain chances on the rise the next several days
Rain chances will start to slowly go up starting today. They will max out on Monday before going back down by the middle of the week....
Friday PM Forecast: warm and humid weekend, rain chances bump up next week
Warm and humid conditions will continue into the...
Friday AM Forecast: Rain chances increase today ahead of battle for the boot game tomorrow
Warm and muggy conditions again today to start...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 7 Albany 43, Fisher 0 Alexandria 21, East Ascension 14 Amite 39, Country Day 0 Arcadia 44, Bolton...
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Alabama/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Ohio State and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! This time with...
Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended 3 games for violating NFL's substance abuse policy
NEW ORLEANS - Marcus Maye, an early standout...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain chances on the rise the next several days
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days