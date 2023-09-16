Home
As Livingston sheriff seeks another term, challenger says it's time for change in the parish
LIVINGSTON - After winning his current term in an uncontested run, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard has some competition this time around. The incumbent sheriff,...
EBRSO Deputy arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile
BATON ROUGE - An EBRSO deputy was arrested...
Petition calls to get rid of City Park Golf Course
BATON ROUGE - The City Park Golf Course...
Saturday AM Forecast: Partly sunny and dry weekend ahead
A mostly sunny and dry weekend ahead. Keeping with the 90 degree high trend, we will feel a noticeable difference in the humidity levels by Sunday...
Friday PM Forecast: Lower humidity arrives this weekend
We’ve dealt with the all too familiar humidity...
A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic
Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central...
Sports
LSU's Reese, Dunne featured on cover of Sports Illustrated
BATON ROUGE - Two of the biggest names in LSU sports are also two of the biggest moneymakers in collegiate athletics -- and are the focal...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says. He's likely to miss the season
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon,...
Start time set for LSU's next home game
BATON ROUGE - LSU's next home game will...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes Magazine and is featured on their list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023. The award is presented by...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
