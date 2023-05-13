Home
News
Prayer vigil held for officer involved in Denham Springs shooting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A large crowd of people met in the parking lot of Pet-Co Saturday morning, praying for Corporal Shawn Kelly. Kelly was responding...
Firefighter training program graduates 5 seniors in first year
BATON ROUGE - In Livingston Parish, five seniors...
No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 12-1 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - Another Friday night start, another...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: the weekend weather word is steam
A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the first 90° high temperature of the year was recorded on Thursday, with a second on Friday, we will...
Friday PM Forecast: steam and only spotty showers over the weekend
A very summerlike weekend is ahead. After the...
Friday AM Forecast: Sunshine and HEAT for your Mother's Day weekend
Rain tapers off but the HEAT is on....
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 2 LSU baseball beats Mississippi State 12-1 in 7 innings
BATON ROUGE - Another Friday night start, another dominating performance on the mound from Paul Skenes. The Tigers ace had 13 strikeouts in seven innings, only...
Southeastern softball knocks off Lamar in elimination game to advance to Southland Championship versus McNeese
LAKE CHARLES, La. – A five-run...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
The NBA playoffs are in full swing and...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday AM Forecast: the weekend weather word is steam
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days