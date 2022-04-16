Home
BRPD investigating reported stabbing at Sherwood Forest Gas Station
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a gas station on Sherwood Forest. Authorities say police responded to the stabbing...
Pelicans comeback to beat Clippers in Play-In, will play Suns in first round
LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Pelicans comeback...
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report about Bayou Manchac
CENTRAL - Wayne St. Romain lives in the...
Saturday AM Forecast: Muggy mornings and afternoon showers
More humidity and rain expected this weekend. The trend is muggy in the mornings and some showers in the evenings. Not a total washout for your...
Friday PM Forecast: showers and storms around, no washouts expected
Some showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast...
Friday AM Forecast: Dodging showers for Easter weekend
Good Friday is starting with more humidity and...
Pelicans comeback to beat Clippers in Play-In, will play Suns in first round
LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Pelicans comeback to beat the Clippers 105-101 to advance into the NBA playoffs. LA used a 38-18 in the 3rd...
No. 15 LSU baseball losses game 2 to No. 6 Arkansas 4-0
FAYETTEVILLE - LSU baseball falls to Arkansas 4-0...
LSU baseball start time pushed up against Arkansas
The start time for the LSU baseball game...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 15, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
