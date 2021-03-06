Home
Junk house cleaned up following 2 On Your Side story
BATON ROUGE - Less than 24 hours after the original report aired the filth is being picked up, but not without a show. The homeowner of...
Junk house ordered to be cleaned up, again
BATON ROUGE - Filth is piling up around...
Weather pushing back highway 42 completion date
PRAIRIEVILLE - There's a bit of a weather...
Troop A Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The first crash occurred shortly before 4:30 pm on Friday, on LA Hwy 1024 (Cane Market Road) west of LA Hwy 447 (Walker...
New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
NEW YORK (AP) — After growing cobwebs for...
Tigers Fall To Oral Roberts, 22-7
Release via LSUSports.com BATON ROUGE, La. –...
Saturday: Clear skies, nice afternoon
Today and Tonight: The rain has moved out and the weekend looks great. We'll have full sunshine today with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will...
Showers on the way in, out for the weekend
Beyond some showers in the near term, a...
Rain on the way before the weekend, Then more sunshine
Friday is starting dry, but rain is on...
LSU late game rally halted due to weather; will resume Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Due to rainy weather conditions in the area, the LSU softball game against Texas Friday evening was halted in the top of the...
Tigers Fall To Oral Roberts, 22-7
Release via LSUSports.com BATON ROUGE, La. –...
Perfect Night Highlights Regular Season Finale Win
Release via LSUSports.com BATON ROUGE - Freshman...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered to eligible Livingston residents, Saturday
LIVINGSTON - A Friday (March 5) morning news...
Acadiana doctors create book on understanding the cardiovascular system
LAFAYETTE - Most people would agree that that...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
