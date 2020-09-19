Home
On Your Side
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people on unemployment since some of them received mail that says they owe back thousands of dollars. The letters...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June...
News
Truck in pond found in Central
CENTRAL - Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle in a pond in 23,000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. this morning. When fireman went into...
Police find missing Zachary man's truck after nearly a year
ZACHARY- Authorities are continuing their search for a...
BRPD investigates possible accidental shooting on N. 7th Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating...
Weather
THE LATEST: Beta and the Baton Rouge area
As of 1pm Saturday, Tropical Storm Beta was located 305 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, moving to the west at 2mph. Maximum sustained winds were at...
Beta churns in Gulf, Tropical Storm Watch posted for southwest Louisiana
Cloud cover should sock the area in for...
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two has been upgraded to Tropical...
Sports
LSU announces successors of coveted #7 and #18 jerseys for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has multiple jersey number that mean more and have history of their own. The number 7, who is worn by...
LSU selling cut-outs to stand in for fans in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Only a select few fans...
Burrow sets records, still takes loss in second game of season
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield found Odell Beckham...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
