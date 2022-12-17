Home
FDA: Horse feed cubes recalled after nearly 100 reports of illness, death in several states
The FDA is cautioning horse owners against feeding their animals recalled alfalfa cubes because of their connection to recent reports of illness and death in several...
State Police: Pedestrian, 24, fatally struck by vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish crash Friday evening
KENTWOOD - A man was struck and killed...
LASM, downtown businesses without power for nearly 48 hours amid unexplained outage
BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown...
Saturday AM Forecast: Wet and chilly today, the cooler temperatures will continue to set in
Cold weather moving into the forecast, start prepping now. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Light showers across the Capital...
Friday PM Forecast: few shots of rain before Christmas cold blast
With below average temperatures, there are a couple...
Friday AM Forecast: Cooler temperatures again today, humid tomorrow
Happy Friday! Today will be a near repeat...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Bowl Season | Week 15 NFL
BATON ROUGE - It’s officially bowl season—one of the best times of the year. We have bowl games this weekend with plenty of important NFL matchups....
Angel Reese records 10th straight double double as No. 11 LSU rolls Lamar 88-42
In her 10th game as an LSU Tiger,...
LSU battles through rough shooting night to down NC Central 67-57
Derek Fountain and KJ Williams combined for 35...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Saturday AM Forecast: Wet and chilly today, the cooler temperatures will continue to set in
