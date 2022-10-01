Home
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Andy Dalton expected to take over at quarterback as the teetering Saints face the Vikings in London
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) are in London for week 4 taking on the Minnesota Vikings (2-1). The team is in disarray coming off two bad...
Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause...
High schools being asked to play some football games on Thursdays due to referee shortage
BATON ROUGE - High school football in Louisiana...
Saturday AM Forecast: Another great weekend for football in the Capital City
More sunshine and comfortable weather for the weekend forecast. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Chilly start for the Capital Area this morning. Fall has...
Friday PM Forecast: sunny, dry days continue
Since September 10, only one day registered a...
Friday AM Forecast: More pleasant weather for the weekend
Complaint department is closed for the weekend! ...
Sports
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Andy Dalton expected to take over at quarterback as the teetering Saints face the Vikings in London
The New Orleans Saints (1-2) are in London for week 4 taking on the Minnesota Vikings (2-1). The team is in disarray coming off two bad...
Saints' Michael Thomas out, Jameis Winston unlikely to play against Vikings in London
NEW ORLEANS - With Jameis Winston suffering from...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 4 NFL | Week 5 CFB
BATON ROUGE - It’s now the middle of...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
80°
Saturday AM Forecast: Another great weekend for football in the Capital City
