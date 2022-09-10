Home
EBR District 911 center experiencing connection issues with 911 phone calls
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing on-going connection issues with 911 calls within the parish. In a...
15 people, including 8 children, displaced after apartment fire on Crown Ave
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating the...
Gator weighing over 750 pounds caught on Lake St. John by first-time hunter
CONCORDIA PARISH - On his first gator hunt,...
Weather
Saturday AM Forecast: Capital City Cat Fight is HERE some showers in the forecast
GAME DAY! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight : Today is the day! The Capital City Cat Fight is happening...
Friday PM Forecast: scattered showers start to back down by end of weekend
Once again, showers and thunderstorms will be hit...
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking some Saturday showers
Happy Friday! We are gearing up for the...
Sports
LHSAA restructures playoff look
The LHSAA tried to clean up the playoff picture for high school football when it restructured teams and divisions on Friday afternoon. The new playoff...
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
ATLANTA - The Black and Gold are getting...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
BATON ROUGE - It's the start of the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
