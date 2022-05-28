Home
Parents say Baton Rouge police took 20 minutes to respond to potential threat at daycare
BATON ROUGE - Days after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Baton Rouge parents are upset over police response to suspicious activity at their kids'...
LSU baseball drops first game at SEC Tournament, plays UK Saturday around 1pm
The LSU Tigers had to wait a long...
Some hurricane plans to change in Tangipahoa after Ida
As Hurricane Ida made landfall August 29, 2021...
Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine for this Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend is off to a good start this morning. More pool days in our forecast! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Friday PM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the weekend
More sunshine as temperatures heat up through the...
Friday AM Forecast: Sunny skies all weekend long
Happy Friday! Plenty of blue skies and sunshine...
LSU baseball drops first game at SEC Tournament, plays UK Saturday around 1pm
The LSU Tigers had to wait a long time to face the top team in the country, and when they did meet up with the Tennessee...
Southern baseball overcomes seven run deficit to knock off FAMU in SWAC Tourney
After Florida A&M's Jared Weber's 5th inning grand...
No. 21 LSU baseball cruises to 11-6 win over Kentucky in SEC tournament
HOOVER - The LSU baseball team finally played...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, May 27, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
