Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On Your Side story aired and said it is correcting the billing error. The company told Pope it's looking...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic
BATON ROUGE - While restaurants are getting back on their feet, they are still playing catch up, lacking employees and other things. "We've also experienced...
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional...
Turnout remains low at federally-backed mass vaccination sites
BATON ROUGE - It's been a tough month...
Quiet weather this weekend, stormy next week
Today and Tonight: Expect a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the...
Dry weather into the weekend, stormy next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
Weekend weather will be perfect for outdoor plans
The weather conditions will be perfect for any...
LSU wins pitcher's duel over Alabama
A first inning sac fly in the first inning coupled with a Drew Bianco RBI double in the 8th was all LSU would need as the...
LSU Softball Falls in Quarterfinal of SEC Tournament, 4-1
Release via LSU Sports TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –...
Saints release full 2021 schedule, includes 5 primetime games
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have officially unveiled...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
