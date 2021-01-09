Home
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - A man waiting on unemployment benefits has decided to sue after getting nowhere on the telephone. Michael Hampton reached out to 2 On...
Baton Rouge business complex consistently without mail
BATON ROUGE - Tenants at a business complex...
LDEQ investigation determines smell origin
BATON ROUGE - The state says it's narrowed...
Snow blizzard kills 4, brings much of Spain to a standstill
MADRID (AP) — A persistent blizzard has blanketed large parts of Spain with 50-year record levels of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands...
Baton Rouge detectives investigating homicide on Greenwell Springs Rd
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating...
Kiya Johnson's perfect 10 puts LSU Gym past Arkansas in season opener
BATON ROUGE – In the final performance of...
Cold weekend, possible mix Sunday night north of Baton Rouge
Today and Tonight: This afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 50s. Tonight, with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will...
Quiet weekend until cold rain and possible mix late Sunday night
Cold and quiet weather is expected this weekend....
Windchills in the 20s this weekend, Tracking next chance for precip Sunday night
Winter temperatures are here for the weekend. ...
Kiya Johnson's perfect 10 puts LSU Gym past Arkansas in season opener
BATON ROUGE – In the final performance of the night, Kiya Johnson scored a perfect score on floor to lift No. 3 LSU Gymnastics to a...
REPORT: LSU finalizes buyout for former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini
LSU is paying and paying through the teeth...
Marcus Freeman chooses Notre Dame over LSU job offer for defensive coordinator
Notre Dame has announced that the Irish have...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
