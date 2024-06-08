Home
Third annual KidFest allows children to show off their own businesses, find career paths
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Summer of Hope continued this weekend with the third annual Kidfest. Hundreds made it out to Scotlandville...
Plaquemine man accused of second-degree murder in death of uncle; mom accused of obstruction
PLAQUEMINE — A Plaquemine man was accused Saturday...
Former LSU basketball player and son of Pete Maravich, Josh Maravich, dies at 42
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU men’s basketball player...
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: very warm conditions again tomorrow, unsettled weather next week
Get ready for another very warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90's. This pattern will slightly change next week, in the form...
Saturday AM Forecast: stay hydrated if outside this weekend, rain gear needed next week
This weekend will be very warm with highs...
Friday PM Forecast: near record highs this weekend, rain returns next week
The "heat dome" is in full effect across...
Sports
Former LSU basketball player and son of Pete Maravich, Josh Maravich, dies at 42
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU men’s basketball player Josh Maravich passed away on Friday at his family home in Covington at the age of 42, according...
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., the 23rd overall draft pick out of LSU, signs 4-year deal worth roughly $14.6M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Brian Thomas Jr.,...
Jayden Daniels is adjusting well to the NFL during Commanders' OTAs
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jayden Daniels is officially a...
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
