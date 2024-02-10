Home
11th annual Mardi Gras Festival takes place on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - All the talk around the Capitol City is centered around the Spanish Town parade, but it was not the only event Saturday. ...
BRPD: Second arrest made in fatal botched robbery from July
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second...
Texas man sentenced to 180 days in jail for drugging wifes drinks to induce an abortion
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who drugged...
Saturday PM Forecast: Expected rain totals have decreased for tomorrow
While scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow, rain amounts have come down a good bit. Details on that is below. ...
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain in the forecast for the Mardi Gras weekend
Rain will be possible over the entire Mardi...
Friday PM Forecast: tracking showers and thunderstorms for the weekend
Warm temperatures will continue into Mardi Gras weekend....
Sports
LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama 109-92 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - No. 16 Alabama put up 109 points to silence any hopes of an LSU upset Saturday. The LSU men's basketball team couldn't...
No. 13 LSU women's basketball defeats Vanderbilt 85-62
NASHVILLE - No. 13 LSU defeated Vanderbilt 85-62...
LSU softball wins season opener 8-0 over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - No. 14/15 LSU started its...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
