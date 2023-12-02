Home
News
Alabama wins SEC Championship, snaps Georgia's 29-game win streak
ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is again the top dog in the Southeastern Conference — and perhaps headed to the College Football Playoff — after ending Georgia’s...
Woman accused of murdering man in Port Allen arrested
PORT ALLEN - A woman accused of murdering...
Federal judge tosses lawsuit alleging environmental racism in St. James Parish
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Dry and mild conditions return
After much need rain the past few days, Sunday will see lingering clouds around with mild conditions in place. No rain is expected over the next...
Saturday AM Forecast: Severe threat now over for the capital region, mostly dry the rest of the day
There is a FLOOD WATCH for Assumption, Ascension,...
UPDATE: A Tornado Watch is in effect for southeast Louisiana until 4am Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Mulkey: Angel Reese back with the team
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese will return to the LSU women's basketball team after a four-game absence, head coach Kim Mulkey said on Wednesday. Reese...
Daniels a finalist for top quarterback honor
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels is one...
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has awarded Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center $13.8 million for five years of research....
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pennington receives nearly $14 million to study childhood obesity in rural and minority areas
BATON ROUGE - The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has awarded Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center $13.8 million for five years of research....
Southeast Community Health Systems' Women's Clinic
BATON ROUGE - Stay healthy this holiday season...
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Dry and mild conditions return
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days