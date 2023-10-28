Home
Report: 'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at Los Angeles home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” has died. He was 54. The Emmy-nominated actor was...
Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
ROBERT - A man was killed Saturday morning...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain traction
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike...
Saturday PM Forecast: Dense fog tomorrow morning, cold front on Monday
Dense fog will once again be possible tomorrow morning. Visibility could get less than a quarter of a mile. A strong cold front will arrive on...
Saturday AM Forecast: Dense fog and warm temperatures for the weekend before big pattern change
Highs for the weekend are going to be...
Friday PM Forecast: Areas of dense fog possible this weekend
Despite a fog potential, highs over the weekend...
Sports
No. 1 LSU WBB wins preseason exhibition against East Texas Baptist 99-26; Hailey Van Lith makes LSU debut
BATON ROUGE - In their first action of the 2023-24 season, No. 1 LSU women's basketball defeated East Texas Baptist 99-26 in a preseason exhibition. ...
Northwestern State calls off remainder of 2023 football season
NATCHITOCHES - Administrators at Northwestern State University on...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Elijah Haven
BATON ROUGE - Elijah Haven is only a...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor. In 2009, she decided to schedule a doctor’s appointment after discovering an abnormality on her breast. Later...
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an...
7 Days