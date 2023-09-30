Home
News
Authorities looking for arsonist who set fire to vacant house on Eaton Street
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for a person who set fire to a vacant house along Eaton Street on Saturday. According to the...
Multiple Metro Council members to host 'Stand With Chief Murphy Paul Rally' Monday
BATON ROUGE - Several Metro Council members are...
'Americans can breathe a sigh of relief:' Threat of government shutdown ends, Congress passes temporary funding plan and sends to Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — The threat of a federal...
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Fire weather conditions possible the next couple of days before cold front later in the week
The combination of very dry conditions, drought, and breezy winds will lead to fire weather conditions the next couple of days. After that, models are still...
Saturday AM Forecast: Near record high temperatures and dry conditions set to persist the next 5 days
High's are expected to be in the mid...
Friday PM Forecast: Dry and warm conditions before potential cold front next week
Looking ahead to the weekend, we don’t foresee...
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Best Bets is back! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the...
Little brother beating big brother to the field for LSU football
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman linebacker Whit Weeks...
Get ready to watch LSU Women's Basketball on TV this fall
BATON ROUGE - You've got plenty of chances...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
About Us
