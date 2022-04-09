Home
2 On Your Side
News
Report: Sen. Karen Carter Peterson under federal investigation after resignation Friday
BATON ROUGE - Longtime Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned Friday , is the subject of a federal investigation, according to NOLA.com. Specifics surrounding the...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman accused of...
BRFD: Unattended frying pan started fire that destroyed home
BATON ROUGE - A home along Hollywood Street...
Hurricane Ida resources
Weather
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice end to the weekend, then more active next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight lows will not be nearly as chilly as this morning, when we bottomed out in the upper 30s. Expect morning temperatures...
Friday PM Forecast: A sunny weekend but the rain is coming
Outdoor events are in great shape this weekend....
Friday AM Forecast: Red Flag Warning issued, Avoid burning
Clear skies, low humidity, and gusty winds are...
Sports
Bullpen shuts down Mississippi State offense as No. 19 LSU baseball takes series with 4-3 win
STARKVILLE - For the ninth consecutive time, LSU baseball leaves Starkville with a series win thanks to a 4-3 victory Saturday. The LSU offense wasted...
LSU softball comes back in the seventh to beat Texas A&M 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU softball team...
No. 19 LSU baseball scores four runs in ninth to beat Mississippi State 5-2
STARKVILLE - The LSU baseball team was down...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 8, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
