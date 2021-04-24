Home
Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it cleared
CENTRAL - Storm debris leftover from the February ice storm is still sitting in one neighborhood in Central. Jeremy Pourciau lives on Brett Lane and...
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - There's a huge hole in...
Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
WATSON - There's light at the end of...
The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared...
Out of the cave: French isolation study ends after 40 days
LOMBRIVES CAVE, France (AP) — Ever wonder what...
Denham Springs' biggest festival is back, bringing joy after a year of shutdowns
DENHAM SPRINGS - The annual Spring Festival took...
Cold front moves through, makes for a beautiful Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be clear with a light northwest wind. Lows will fall into the mid 50s overnight. Sunday will be beautiful,...
TORNADO WATCH for areas north of I-10
8:30pm Update: A *TORNADO WATCH* has been issued...
The last clear day, storms moving in late Friday
The weather story today is… pay attention to...
LSU Baseball blows 8 run lead and lose to Ole Miss 9-8
Release via LSU Sports OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss rightfielder Kemp Alderman homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, lifting the...
LSU baseball clinches series win against Ole Miss
OXFORD, MS- Behind a complete game from AJ...
Kentucky comes from behind to beat LSU Softball 7-5
Release via LSU Sports LEXINGTON, Ky. –...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 23, 2021.
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
