Livingston Parish Council votes to suspend ordinance Thursday evening
UPDATE: The Livingston Parish Council voted to postpone any consideration for the ordinance indefinitely, calling it a civil issue. The gate will stay open until the...
Special auditor to review Entergy smart meters after Brittany Weiss On Your Side Investigation
BATON ROUGE - Amid a series of WBRZ...
Large DEMCO bill received at uninhabited house, property owner shocked
BAKER - A man has sticker shock after...
LSU Board of Supervisors promises change at Saturday meeting
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors held a special session Saturday to discuss the university's handling of sexual harassment and misconduct policies. The...
Two arson cases in the past week, one caused by man wearing nothing below the waist
According to State Fire Marshal reports, two men...
LSU student arrested for allegedly attacking another student with a brick, pocket knife and teeth
BATON ROUGE - A LSU student was arrested...
Severe weather threat over, clearing out by tonight
Today and Tonight: After a rough night of severe weather across southeast Louisiana, things are beginning to quiet down. A few showers and storms will...
TORNADO WATCH issued for I-10/12 corridor until 7am
A *TORNADO WATCH* has been issued for the...
Overnight severe weather threat tonight
Severe weather is expected Friday night and Saturday...
Darius Days to Enter Name into 2021 NBA Draft
Release via LSUSports.net BATON ROUGE – LSU junior forward Darius Days announced on his Instagram account on Friday that he intends to put his name...
No. 4 LSU Beach Sweeps Through Spring Hill and Central Arkansas
Release via LSUSports.net BATON ROUGE - The...
LSU Softball Drops Series Opener to Missouri, 9-1
Release via LSUSports.net COLUMBIA, Mo. – No....
The Investigative Unit Video
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 9, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
