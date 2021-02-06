Home
EPA investigating complaint over questionable lead paint removal
BATON ROUGE - A man is upset and fears for his child's health after he says a crew did not properly remove lead paint from a...
DEMCO to start installing new smart meters later this month
CENTRAL - More smart meters are on their...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed...
Former heavyweight champion, Leon Spinks Jr., dead at 67
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67. Spinks died Friday night,...
Woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue in hair goes to St. Bernard Parish hospital for treatment
ST. BERNARD PARISH - A Louisiana resident went...
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people...
Sunday: Chilly start, sunshine returns in the afternoon
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll have a few showers around in the evening, eventually drying out overnight with lows in the lower to mid...
Soggy Saturday to Sunny Sunday, cold shot still possible late next week
The unpleasant conditions will linger into the weekend....
Rainy conditions will subside just in time for Super Bowl Sunday
Rainy conditions are here through Saturday afternoon. ...
Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New...
LSU Gym rolls Auburn with second highest score in the nation
The LSU Tiger gymnastics team broke open a...
LSU-Florida basketball game postponed due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers' match-up with Florida...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Virginia woman experiences anaphylaxis, dies within hours of receiving Pfizer vaccine
GLOUCESTER, Virginia- A woman who received the Pfizer...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
