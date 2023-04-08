Home
Right most lane of I-110 South at North 9th Street now open after high waters caused closure
UPDATE: The right most lane is now open on I-110 South at North 9th Street. Read the original story below. BATON ROUGE - I-110...
Saturday LSU baseball game canceled due to potential of severe weather
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced that game...
From Dallas to Baton Rouge: Relive the best moments from LSU's week of celebrations
Watch some of the best moments from LSU's...
Saturday AM Forecast: Cloudy Skies Remain - A Dry Easter
Today & Tonight: The rain has come to an end, but cloudy skies will remain over the area as rich moisture is still in place and...
Friday PM Forecast: one more batch of rain prior to Easter
The last punch of rain from a slow...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers will last all day today, Dry for Easter Sunday
Showers and storms will continue on and off...
From Dallas to Baton Rouge: Relive the best moments from LSU's week of celebrations
Watch some of the best moments from LSU's championship victory in Dallas and the celebrations that took over Baton Rouge this week. -LSU fans watching...
Weather concerns push game 3 of LSU-South Carolina series back to Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Game three of the LSU...
President Biden calls Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese
BATON ROUGE - President Joe Biden called on...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
