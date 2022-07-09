Home
I-10 Mississippi River Bridge inspections to start Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Starting Monday, DOTD crews will be conducting routine inspections on the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge. DOTD officials announced the inspections will occur...
New Orleans police say they will not make arrests enforcing abortion ban
NEW ORLEANS - The temporary restraining order allowing...
Man arrested for beating girlfriend to death on Renoir Avenue last month, police say
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for...
Saturday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for most of the Capital Area
Today will be a hot one… but tomorrow is looking rainy. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: More heat in your forecast today. Temperatures will...
Friday PM Forecast: high heat before switch to rainy pattern
As of 3pm on Friday, the Baton Rouge...
Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs
Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors...
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at the age of 43
Baton Rouge and the Episcopal Knights lost a great person, leader and athlete today when Jimmy Williams died at the age of 43 after battling illness....
LSU baseball hires Duke's Josh Jordan to fill out coaching staff
LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson has hired...
Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney finding new peace with commitment to Liberty
It was just this past November that Reese...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
