Report: Major bank failed, heres why it's not 2008 again
NEW YORK (AP) — The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of...
Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in house fire
NEW ROADS- More than $5,000 was raised Saturday...
Port Allen woman walking on US 190 hit and killed early Saturday
PORT ALLEN - A woman walking on the...
Saturday PM Forecast: The warmth will stick around for one more day
Temperatures will FINALLY cool down some, after this weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : Temperatures topped out at...
Saturday AM Forecast: More sunshine today, rain moves in tomorrow
Temperatures will FINALLY cool down some, after this...
Friday PM Forecast: temperature turnaround after warm weekend
A cold front will bring the possibility of...
Sports
Southern women's hoops advances to first NCAA Tournament since 2019 with win over UAPB in SWAC Championship
For the first time since 2019, Southern women's basketball is heading to the big dance. The 4th seed Lady Jags punched their ticket to the NCAA...
Southern women's basketball upsets No. 1 Jackson State 65-64, will advance to SWAC Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern University women's basketball came...
No. 6 LSU gym wraps up regular season, beats West Virginia 198.025-196.450
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gym team is...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 10, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
