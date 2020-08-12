Home
On Your Side
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about what's next following President Donald Trump's executive orders on stimulus payments, unemployment, and evictions. Monday, 2 On...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
News
Masks with vents, valves banned from most US airlines
BATON ROUGE- American Airlines will join almost every other major airline in the US in banning face masks with exhaust vents or valves. On...
In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party
For the first time, Airbnb is taking legal...
LDH tracking coronavirus in the classroom, monitoring quarantined students and staff
BATON ROUGE- Some schools started last week, some...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Upper level trough delivers scattered showers into the weekend
Showers and thunderstorms certainly popped in greater number on Wednesday. This trend should continue on Thursday and Friday. The Next 24 Hours: Tonight, showers will...
Showers and storms more numerous this afternoon
Afternoon showers today will be more numerous. ...
Meteor shower visible next two nights
You will have to stay up very late,...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Big 12 officially announces plans to proceed with fall football season
BATON ROUGE- The Big 12 formally announced Wednesday the conference will continue to try for a fall college football season despite two other Power Five conferences...
Coach O discusses likelihood of college football as cancellation talks swirl
With the fate of the upcoming college football...
President Trump, Joe Burrow speak out amid talks of canceling 2020 college football season
BATON ROUGE - As college football's top conferences...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
CareSouth Donaldsonville distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
DONALDSONVILLE - CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Donaldsonville on Wednesday, Aug. 12 as part...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Upper level trough delivers scattered showers into the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days