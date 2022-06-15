Home
2 suspects in custody, deputies searching for another in Rosedale after shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish
ROSEDALE - Deputies searched through a cane field Wednesday night for suspects in a West Baton Rouge Parish shooting earlier in the day. The Iberville...
Deputies searching for contractor after residents found hidden camera in bathroom
LAROSE - Deputies in Lafourche Parish are searching...
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
NEW ORLEANS - Normally, when a team loses...
Wednesday PM Forecast: few spots may break from afternoon heat Thursday
The air quality alert is expected to expire Wednesday night. Thursday, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will increase mixing. However, generally light winds will limit dispersion,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Low air quality and high temperatures
More sunshine, heat, and humidity today. THE...
Tuesday PM Forecast: saharan dust, low air quality and heat continue
High heat and low air quality will be...
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
NEW ORLEANS - Normally, when a team loses their two starting safeties—specifically Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins— that would be a cause for concern, but it's...
Kansas baseball tabs former LSU assistant Dan Fitzgerald as next head coach
After one season in Baton Rouge, LSU assistant...
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
METAIRIE - The strength of the Saints the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
